Fire Service investigates Asuyeboah fire that killed mother and two children

Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has begun investigations into the fire outbreak that claimed three lives at Asuyeboah North near Kwadaso in the Ashanti Region.

Although the immediate cause of the fire is yet to be established, preliminary findings by the GNFS has revealed that the fire might have started from a pile of mattresses parked in the living room of the deceased.

The Public Public Relations Officer of the GNFS in the Ashanti Region, DOII Peter Addai in an interview with this reporter said they are yet to conclude their investigations and will soon come out with their findings.

“At the moment, I can tell you that officers are on the ground doing their investigations. We were called early Monday morning to quench the fire and we did our best to douse off the inferno.

"Investigators are back to investigate what exactly caused the fire,” he told OTEC news.

A mother and her two children died in a fire outbreak at Asuoyeboah on Monday, September 19, 2022.

The incident also left one person injured.

Felicia, age 48 and her two children, Obed Owusu age 11 and Christabel Owusu, age 9, did not survive the wrath of the fire despite residents’ best efforts to save them.

Their bodies have since been deposited at the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital pending investigation.