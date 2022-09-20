Government must tackle selling of unwholesome foods by vendors — Lecturer

20.09.2022 LISTEN

A Lecturer at the Kumasi Technical University (KsTU), Dr Sampson Anoma has called on the government to tackle the unwholesome foods by vendors to unsuspecting public.

The Head of Accountancy at KsTU has thus suggested government set up a task force to storm various markets and streets, and seize foods prepared under unhygienic conditions.

Speaking on the Kumasi based OTEC 102.9 FM's morning show, dubbed "Nyansapo" on Tuesday September 20, 2022, Dr Anoma said the unwholesome foods sold to the public causes destruction to some vital human organs including kidney, heart and livers.

"To hear that some individuals are mixing foods with deadly chemicals just to maximize their profits is very worrying and I personally believe the entire country must come together to halt this menace.

"You will sometimes hear about vendors preparing food with rotten vegetablesand tomatoes, others using Sudan dye and other unapproved chemicals to prepare foods but you see nothing been done about it," he stated.

Dr Anoma however called on the public be mindful of what they consume from food vendors to avoid any life threatening disease.

"It was important for all actors in the food value chain to prioritize the health of the final consumer and desist from practices that could compromise the health of the consumer.

"Keeping food safe both at home and for public consumption. We must not be compromised for any reason. Ghanaians must pay attention to the food they consume for a healthy living," he emphasised.