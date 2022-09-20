NDC vows to use legal means to stop EC from compiling new register with only Ghana Card

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has charged the Electoral Commission (EC) to reconsider its decision to lay a new C.I in Parliament.

It has come to light that the EC is set to put before Parliament a new C.I that when approved, will see the commission requesting the Ghana Card as the sole source of identity when compiling a new voter register.

Addressing a press conference in Accra on Tuesday, September 20, NDC National Chairman Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo indicated that the party wants the Electoral Commission to abandon its plans with the new C.I.

According to him, the NDC is ready to use every legal means to fight the EC on the move which could deny many Ghanaians the right to vote.

“Since the C.I. has not been formally laid before Parliament, we take this opportunity to call upon the EC to abandon the idea altogether. We wish to serve notice, that we will use every lawful means to resist this latest effort to undermine the right of Ghanaians to vote and in the process skew the electoral system in favour of the NPP,” the NDC Chairman said.

Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo continued, “We will mobilize the broad masses of Ghanaians to wage a sustained and unrelenting campaign to prevent any attempt by the EC to strip large sections of the population of their right to vote. The Ghana card is a new feature of our national life and cannot immediately become the only means to identify a Ghanaian only because it plays into the hands of the NPP whose members constitute the leadership of both the National Identification Authority and the EC.”

The NDC is demanding an immediate cessation of all work on the laying of the CI in Parliament pending thorough deliberations and consultations with all relevant stakeholders to fine-tune it to take on board the concerns expressed by the party and others that may be held by other stakeholders.

The largest opposition party says it is of the considered view that C.I. 91 as amended is adequate for voter registration and the subsequent conduct of the 2024 elections as the EC has not provided any justification for the proposed changes.