You couldn't arrest the dollar yet you want to be president, you better forget — Hassan Ayariga to Bawumia

Dr. Hassan Ayariga, the founder and 2020 presidential candidate of the All People's Congress (APC) has asked Vice President, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia to bury his presidential ambitions.

Bawumia's alleged failure to stop the cedi from depreciating against the US dollar despite the promises and braggings while in opposition is a show of incompetence to Hassan Ayariga.

Speaking on Kumasi-based Oyerapa TV, the accountant cum politician asserted that Ghanaians will judge Bawumia based on what he has been able to achieve with the cedi depreciation should the NPP present him as flagbearer for the 2024 elections.

"What's the value of the cedi now? We will judge the performance of Bawumia based on what he said. He has performed poorly and that's a manifestation of how bad the cedi is depreciated,” he said.

He further quizzed “If Bawumia fails to solve the free fall of the cedi, he should forget his presidential ambitions. Why do you want to become president when all you know is talk talk talk, plenty talk?"

The Vice President has been advised by Dr. Ayariga to focus on his remaining two years in government than trying to become President.

"My advice to Bawumia is that he should think of how he will complete the remaining two years well. That should be his concern. He doesn't listen but I hope this time, he does," he emphasized.

The local currency has suffered significantly, currently trading above GHS10 per dollar, resulting in massive losses for many indigenous businesses.

According to the most recent Bloomberg currency ratings, it is the second worst-performing currency after the Sri Lankan Rupee.