Ghana’s high inflation is created by Bawumia and his accomplices — Ato Forson

Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, former Deputy Finance Minister, has blamed Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, the Vice President, for Ghana's economic mess.

According to Dr. Ato Forson, the Veep, together with Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta and the entire NPP government, are the causes of the high rate of inflation.

In a tweet spotted by Modernghana News today, September 20, the Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam Legislator wrote, “true, Ghana's inflation is created by the Economic management team, headed by @MBawumia and aided by the finance minister and the entire government!”

Ghana experienced historically high consumer inflation in August, exceeding 34%, resulting in a high standard of living and price increases in general goods and services.

Ghana is the world's second most indebted country, trailing only El Salvador, according to Bloomberg's rankings of highly indebted countries.

The local currency has also suffered greatly, currently trading at GHS10 per dollar, resulting in massive losses for many indigenous businesses.

The situation has prompted government to initiate a bailout deal of 3billion dollars from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).