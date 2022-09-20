How can corrupt Mahama be invited to Queen Elizabeth's funeral — Chairman Wontumi fires

Bernard Antwi Bosiako, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), also known as Chairman Wontumi has given his reasons why former President Mahama was not invited to Queen Elizabeth's funeral.

Chairman Wontumi believes Mahama's inability to attend the funeral was due to his corrupt nature when the Queen was alive.

He said there was no way the Royal Family of the late Queen would associate with the former President, who was allegedly involved in an Airbus bribery scandal.

“The Royal Family commands respect, and they don't want to associate with scandalous persons who have gained fame through international corruption. They know who Government Official One is in the Airbus scandal, and that is the reason they didn't send an invitation to Mr John Mahama,” he said in an interview with Wontumi online.

Several leaders around the globe were invited to witness the final funeral rites of the former British monarch and Head of the Commonwealth, Queen Elizabeth II.

In Ghana, official invitations were sent to President Akufo-Addo and his wife, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, as well as Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene.

However, the Asante monarch could not grace his invitation for some reason.

The Queen was laid to rest on Tuesday, September 19.