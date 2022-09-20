IPAC now a caricature; it’s a system designed to rubber stamp fraudulent approval of NPP decisions – NDC

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said it continues to boycott the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) because of the posture of the Electoral Commission (EC).

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, September 20, National Chairman Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo said IPAC has become a caricature body.

He alleged that the committee is running a system that has been designed to do the bidding of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to help them stay in power.

He said the NDC has tried on several occasions to amend the broken relationship with IPAC but all to no avail. He noted that the committee appears not to be ready to do things the right way.

“To give a dubious semblance of “majority” IPAC support for their often-misguided faith accomplishes decisions, the EC has devised a system where mushroom, virtually non-existent parties, whose services have been procured by the NPP, have been given three voting rights as against one by the NDC.

“A party like the NDC with 137 MPs should not be outweighed at IPAC by parties with no credible presence on the political landscape and who have no representation in Parliament,” chairman Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo said at a press conference today.

The NDC chairman continued, “Numerous complaints from us for a redress of this patently unjust situation have been met with intransigence by the EC. It is for this reason that we boycotted IPAC with a view to drawing attention to the caricature that it has become and how unworkable its present composition is.

“We are simply unable to be part of a system that is designed to rubber stamp fraudulent approval of NPP decisions handed to the EC to implement.”

During the press conference, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo stressed that the NDC is against the new C.I the Electoral Commission is planning to lay in Parliament.

The largest opposition party asks the EC to cease all work on the C.I and rather embark on consultations with relevant stakeholders to fine-tune it to take on board the concerns expressed by the NDC and others that may be held by other stakeholders

“Given the above circumstances, we are of the considered view that C.I. 91 as amended is adequate for voter registration and the subsequent conduct of the 2024 elections as the EC has not provided any justification for the proposed changes,” NDC chairman Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo said to concluded his address to the press.