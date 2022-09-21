Three persons shot in Bawku

Some three persons have reportedly been shot by unknown persons in Bawku in the Upper East Region.

A transformer belonging to Northern Electricity Development Company was also destroyed during the shooting incident, which occurred around 4 pm on Monday.

Residents said the incident had left them in fear. “Around 8 pm, they just shot the transformer and the light went off,” one of the residents said to Citi News.

He also called on the security agencies to put in much effort to restore peace in Bawku.

“We want solutions to the problems. Every day they call for peace, but the peace is not there. We the people in Bawku are tired.”

Meanwhile, the Upper East Regional Area manager for the Northern Electricity Development Company, Eugene Odoi Addo said he is working with the security agencies to fix the transformer.

There is currently a 6:00 pm to 6:00 am curfew in Bawku.

By Citi Newsroom