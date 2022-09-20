[PHOTO] Akufo-Addo vindicated as camera spots Joe Biden copying while signing Queen Elizabeth's condolences

A few days ago, there were controversies about the President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo copying another person's script while signing the late Queen Elizabeth II’s book of condolences.

The President was seen in a video peeping at someone's message while signing the late monarch’s book of condolences at the British High Commission in Accra on Monday, September 12.

The action has since subjected the First Gentleman of the land to intense criticism, with many linking it to his alleged stolen 2016 inaugural speech.

Notable among the critics is the National Communications Director of the opposition NDC, Sammy Gyamfi, who said “If you have a president who cannot write a simple message of condolence, we all saw at the UK High Commission signing the book of condolence that has been opened in memory of the late queen, and the president could not put his thoughts together to write a simple one paragraph or two paragraphs or at most three paragraphs message of condolence in memory of the queen.”

Sammy Gyamfi stressed, “he [President Akufo-Addo] had to copiously copy from notes that have been prepared for him by his handlers; clearly, this is not a president who has what it takes to govern this country.”

Meanwhile, even before President Akufo-Addo signed on Monday, American President Joe Biden was alleged to have done same while signing his on Sunday, September 11.

A report sighted on the British-based online portal, The Telegraph reads “at the age of 79 he could be forgiven for needing a crib sheet. President Joe Biden signed a book of condolence in memory of the late Queen on Sunday, declaring that “the world is better for her.”

It adds “to avoid that embarrassing, awful problem of writing down a misplaced word and having to cross it out, President Biden instead dutifully copied out his message from the aide memoir he had brought with him.

“He pulled the note from his suit pocket, placed it next to the book of condolence and copied it out. The note, partially visible to the camera, was entitled “Proposed Message for Queen Elizabeth II, and highlighted her “enduring… devotion” to her subjects.”