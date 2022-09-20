Stop lying, you're not into politics to help people but to destroy them — Steve Hanke blasts Bawumia

Prof. Steve H. Hanke, an American global economic analyst at the Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland, has taken a swipe at Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia.

He stated that the Vice President has been the reason Ghana is suffering economic predicaments.

His comments follow the recent assertion by Dr. Bawumia that he is into politics to help address people’s issues.

Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia said in an interview on a private owned, KTV during a visit to grace the inaugural ceremony of newly Kenyan President, H.E William Samoei Ruto, that he is working tirelessly to turn the fortunes of the Ghanaian economy and alleviate suffering.

“My wife also asks me the question, 'when do you rest?' Obviously, I enjoy what I do and always find time to rest but the problems are so many and I am trying as much as possible to help my boss, the President, deal with them.

He explained “because you inherit them and you have to find solutions, and for me that is why I am into politics. Just to make sure you can help people solve problems. So, I always say that I will rest later when we are done with work, but I am okay.”

But the international economic expert challenges Bawumia's claim in a tweet on Tuesday, September 20, spotted by Modernghana.com.

“Ghana's VP Bawumia says he's "into politics to help people solve problems." SPOILER ALERT: Bawumia is the one CREATING the problems. Today, I measure GHA's inflation at a stunning 81%/yr, nearly 2.5 TIMES the official rate,” he wrote.