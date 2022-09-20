Even if we get $3b from IMF it won't do anything; we must restructure economy – Prof. Lord Mensah

An economist at the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS), Prof. Lord Mensah says he does not believe Ghana’s economy will turn around for the better even if government receives $3 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In the midst of the challenging times in Ghana where the economy is performing poorly, the government is at the IMF for support.

Since July, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta and a team have been engaging officials of the IMF. Reports indicate that there are discussions for a $3 billion support programme that will get the Ghanaian economy back on track for stronger growth.

Speaking to Joy News on Tuesday, September 20, Prof. Lord Mensah has indicated that the monetary support will not be the messiah to save the country.

He argues that the sure way to turn things around is to restructure the base of the local economy.

“Even if we get $3b from IMF, it won't do anything. Until we restructure the base of our economy, we will not achieve what we want,” Prof. Lord Mensah shared.

The Economist further noted, “I don’t see any improvements in the economy in the coming months.”

Meanwhile, the latest information gathered indicates that Ghana will only receive $600 million dollars from the IMF.

The support is likely to come by the end of this year.