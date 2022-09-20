We are satisfied with how Ghana gov’t spent Covid-19 funds – World Bank

The World Bank says the government of Ghana used the funds given to it as a Covid-19 relief fund judiciously.

This has been echoed by Pierre Frank Laporte who is the World Bank Country Director in Ghana.

During the peak of the pandemic, World Bank supported the government with some $430 million to help in the fight against the virus.

Speaking to TV3 in an interview, Pierre Frank Laporte has disclosed that the World Bank’s assessment of how the funds were used was satisfactory.

According to him, the spending by the President Akufo-Addo government was in line with procurement requirements that existed.

“Our result is, spending line met the procurement requirements that existed. Covid was implemented under emergency procurement measures. All of the Covid funds were not spent, it is a project, there were things to be spent on, but there was also construction and procurement of equipment. So we don’t feel our resources have not been properly spent,” the World Bank country director in Ghana stressed.

The revelation relieves government after being criticized for misusing money received as support to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nonetheless, the Minority insists that Covid-19 funds have not been properly accounted for.

Earlier this year in June, former President John Dramani Mahama argued that the country is going through difficult economic times because the government misused Covid funds.

He explained, “The economic problem we are facing stem from imprudent election-related expenditure and reckless decision-making in the management of the economy.

“This also includes the way the windfall from Covid was used. Covid was an adversity but in adversity was opportunity. As a result of Covid multilateral institutions gave us money, we took extra money from the Bank of Ghana and just misused it. That money would have cushioned this crisis that we are going through.”