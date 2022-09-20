Roads Minister inspects ongoing works on the La Beach road

Minister for Roads and Highways, Mr Kwasi Amoako-Attah, on Monday, inspected ongoing construction works on the La Beach road in Accra.

The rehabilitation is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2023.

In an interaction with the media, the Minister expressed satisfaction with the progress of work, adding that there would be some interruption to the flow of vehicular traffic at the Kpeshie bridge due to the construction of a new concrete bridge over the Kpeshie lagoon.

The Minister also inspected works on the construction of a flyover from the flowerpot on the Spintex road to the Boundary road across the Accra-Tema Motorway.

The GHC 147 million project, being undertaken by China Railway No.5 Engineering Ghana Limited, involves the construction of an 800metre viaduct across the Tema-Motorway.

He noted that works on the project also include a dual-carriageway on the viaduct with asphaltic concrete surfacing and a ramp from Shiashie onto the viaduct towards Airport Hills.

The Minister said additional works on the project include a ramp from the viaduct onto the Motorway towards Tema and a slip from the Motorway to the Boundary Road Roundabout as well as a new road to be constructed through the old tunnel at East Legon, and an exit into cantonments from the Giffard road.

The project would have achieved 50% completion on the initial scope but due to additional works and changes to the scope, it currently stands at 25% and it is expected to be completed in December 2023.

Mr Amoako-Attah stated that measures have been put in place to ensure that traffic congestion on that stretch as a result of the closure of one lane of the bridge is minimized.

He called for support and collaboration from motorists and the travelling public during the period earmarked for the construction works.