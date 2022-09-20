RTI: No public office, not even National Security is exempt — Executive Secretary

No one is not exempt from the application of the Right To Information (RTI) law even if the person works at the National Security or the Presidency, the Executive Secretary of the RTI Commission, Mr Yaw Sarpong Boateng has said.

He explained that the information at the bosom of officials in public institutions belong to the people hence, they should be given if requested.

This is what the 1991 Constitution and also the RTI law demand, he added.

Speaking in an interview with Berla Mundi on TV3’s New Day show on Tuesday September 20, Mr Boateng stated that “No public institution is exempt from the application of this law except of course the national archives and the museums which actually give out the information anyway.

“Apart from the ones which give out anyway, no one is exempt which means the office of the President is not exempt, National Security is not exempt except that it is not every information they can put out.

“The fact that you are national security does not exempt you from the application of this law because the information belongs to the people and that is what the Constitution recognizes.”

—3news.com|Ghana