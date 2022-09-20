Body of missing security guard identified by family — Police

The Police have asured that they will continue to provide security in the Wa Municipality and surrounding communities.

A statement issued by the Police said the Special Purpose Police Intelligence and investigation teams working with members of the community on 18th September, 2022 discovered a body in a shallow grave at Bamahu, a suburb of Wa.

The body was later identified by family members of the deceased as Seidu Baga who was reported missing on 16th September, 2022.

The body was subsequently exhumed and conveyed to the Regional Hospital, Wa for autopsy and investigation.

Police are providing clinical psychologists to offer psycho-social support to the family.

“We wish to assure residents of the Wa Municipality and its environs that the special intelligence and investigation teams will continue to work around the clock with assistance from the affected communities to bring the perpetrators to face justice.

“Operations and combat teams have also saturated the area to ensure the safety and security at all,” the statement said.

—3news.com|Ghana