The system supported Queen Elizabeth II to deliver; Ghana must learn from it — Victor Smith

A former Ghana’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom (UK), Ambassador Victor Smith has said Ghana must learn from best practice from other jurisdictions such as the UK.

He explained that the UK is well organized in actions and decisions, which reflect in the way and manner they are conducting the funeral of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Speaking in an interview with Berla Mundi on TV3 Monday September 19, Ambassador Victor Smith said the UK put a perfect system in place which supported the Queen to carry out her mandate up to near perfection when she was alive.

“Things are voted for a purpose, planned organisation, budget had been put in place because she was going to die one day, everything is perfect, well thought out, well played out,” he said.

“We need to learn from them, we need to build our system to support us and work for the people.”

The Queen died at Balmoral aged 96.

Her family gathered at her Scottish estate after concerns grew about her health.

She came to the throne in 1952 and witnessed enormous social change.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

“The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

All the Queen's children travelled to Balmoral, near Aberdeen, after doctors placed the Queen under medical supervision.

Her grandson, Prince William, is also there, with his brother, Prince Harry, on his way.

—3news.com|Ghana