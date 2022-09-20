Lawyers for Aisha Huang considers another bail application for fresh charges

Embattled Chinese galamsey kingpin Aisha Huang is considering the option of filing for another bail application over the fresh charges filed against her by the Attorney General.

She may also be heading to the Court of Appeal.

This was disclosed by her lawyer, Nkrabea Effah Dartey, on TV3‘s News 360 last week.

It followed the revisiting of her High Court case by the Attorney General and Minister of Justice.

On Friday, September 16, four charges were filed at an Accra High Court against Aisha Huang.

The first is that she undertook a mining operation at Bepotenten in the Ashanti Region between 2015 and 2017 without licence contrary to Section 99(2)(a) of the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006, Act 703, as amended by the Minerals and Mining (Amendment) Act 2019, Act 995.

The second offence is facilitating the participation of four Chinese to mine at Bepotenten without licence.

This also makes her fall foul of Ghana's laws as she employed foreign nationals contrary to Section 24 of the Immigration Act, 2000, Act 573, her third offence.

Finally, she had re-entered Ghana contrary to Section 20(4) of the Immigration Act, 2000, Act 573.

She was re-arrested on Friday, September 2.

Reacting to these fresh charges, lawyer Effah Dartey said “the best that any lawyer can do for her in the current circumstances is either to repeat the application for bail or go to the higher level which is the Court of Appeal”.

Aisha Huang’s attempt to secure bail at the Accra Circuit Court on two charges of mining without a licence and engaging in the sale and purchase of minerals without a valid licence was dismissed last Wednesday.

She was remanded into police custody by Justice Samuel Bright Appiah to reappear on Tuesday, September 27.

