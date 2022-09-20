UPDATE: Another dead body recovered in Wa as residents live in fear

The Ghana Police Service says it suspects more than one person behind the strange kidnappings and killing of private security guards in Wa in the Upper West Region.

In its latest update, the police have disclosed that another dead body has been uncovered by the special purpose intelligence and investigation team.

“..the special purpose intelligence and investigation team as part of their surveillance during the night of 19th September 2022 recovered a body of a male adult at Bamahu.

“After the necessary crime scene examination, the body was removed and deposited at the Regional Hospital, Wa awaiting autopsy,” part of the police statement reads.

The latest dead body uncovered comes barely 24 hours after the police arrested one suspect in connection to the killings in Wa.

Meanwhile, a pathologist from the Police Hospital is leading a team to Wa as part of the investigation into the incidents.

Analysis of intelligence gathered by police so far suggests that there may be more than one person behind the murders.

The police have assured that it will do whatever it takes to get them arrested to face justice.

