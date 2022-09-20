Go after the chiefs, politicians, every powerful man involved in galamsey – Prof. Mawutor charges security agencies

20.09.2022 LISTEN

Senior Lecturer at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), Prof Koku Mawutor says he is worried about the continuous pollution of water bodies in the country due to illegal mining [galamsey] activities.

Speaking to GTV on the Breakfast Show on Tuesday, he said galamsey is gradually getting out of hand.

He warned that if the canker is not tackled head-on by the government with the help of all stakeholders, the country would be forced to import water very soon due to the harm being done by illegal miners to the water bodies.

"We will end up importing water if we don't plan well. It is getting out of hand,” Prof Koku Mawutor indicated.

He further called on the security agencies to step up efforts to deal with all persons involved in galamsey irrespective of the person's political, social and religious status.

He proposes that regardless of the status of persons involved in galamsey in the country, they should be arrested and made to face the law.

"Our future cannot be in the hands of these illegal miners. They are powerful men. Some chiefs, politicians, private businessmen, etc. are in it.

"We will sit and see the future of this country destroyed by some few unscrupulous people. The law enforcement agencies must get to these people,” the UPSA Senior Lecturer stressed.

Despite the continuous commitment by the government to deal with illegal mining, no significant stride appears to have been made in the last few years.

Not only river bodies but huge forest land have been destroyed through the activities of illegal mining in recent times.