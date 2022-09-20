Alhaji Zaruk donates farm chemicals to Bimbila NPP polling station executives

20.09.2022 LISTEN

Alhaji Ahmed Zaruk Nuhu, a party stalwart of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Northern Region has once again supported party executives in the constituency.

He donated farm chemicals worth hundred thousand Ghana cedis (GhC100,000) to about nine hundred and twenty-eight (928) polling station executives as well as members of the council of elders in the constituency.

Addressing the media after the donation, Alhaji Zaruk said the gesture is part of measures as a party stalwart to compliment government's efforts of improving the agricultural sector, while relieving these very important party members of their farm needs.

He encouraged the beneficiaries to continue the good works in the party at the constituency level in order to break the eight (8) come December 2024.

Alhaji Ahmed Zaruk Nuhu has since the year 2019, supported his constituents in diverse ways for the love of his people and the NPP.

The beneficiaries were excited and described the gesture as timely. They said this was the first time they received such support from the party or party member.

They also recounted how 200 bags of rice was donated by Alhaji Zaruk to party executives and members during the Eid-ul-Adha celebration for the first time in the history of the Bimbila constituency.

They expressed gratitude to Alhaji Zaruk and pledged their support for any future project he may undertake. They also called on other well-meaning party stalwarts to emulate this gesture for the growth and unity of the NPP.