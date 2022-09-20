Govt to continue to promote pro-poor health policies – Health Minister

The Minister for Health, Mr Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, has said the government will continue to promote the appropriate pro-poor policies and interventions to strengthen the overall quality of services that all citizens deserve.

He said quality care for patients remains a critical national agenda to propel the country to attain Universal Health Coverage by 2030.

Mr Agyemang-Manu said that during the opening of the 4th National Patient Safety and Healthcare Quality Conference in Sunyani last Thursday.

Mr Agyemang-Manu indicated that the Ministry of Health, over the years, introduced many interventions to promote high-quality care across all health systems building blocks, including human resources development, deployment, infrastructure development, investments in health financing, development of appropriate strategies, deployment of effective technologies, medicines, strengthening governance and leadership of health and related sectors and promoting appropriate health information management systems.

Despite those strides, he said there was the need to continuously deploy effective policies, tools, standards and protocols to equip managers and service providers at all levels of care to achieve high-quality care and make healthcare safer.

“We need to continue to promote the collective strength of all individuals, groups and organizations whose primary intent is to promote patient safety in a more coordinated manner at all levels and also ensure that there are effective metrics to measure patient safety and quality of care broadly, to advise us on the necessary interventions required to achieve optimum standards,” he added.