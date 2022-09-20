CSIR Water Research Institute calls for strict action against illegal mining

The CSIR Water Research Institute has called on the appropriate authorities and agencies in charge of ensuring that illegal mining is stopped to be proactive.

The institute argues that the menace which is destroying water bodies is also contaminating different species of fish in them.

Speaking to Citi News on the sidelines of an aquaculture development workshop in Accra, Head of CSIR Water Research Institute, Dr. Seth Koranteng Agyakwah stressed that if illegal mining is not halted immediately, there will be a lot of contaminated fish on the market.

Dr. Agyakwah also stressed that the government had to be decisive in the fight against illegal mining.

“Illegal mining is taking over all this and destroying the whole system. This is strictly a policy issue and therefore, any institution responsible for ensuring and enforcing the laws to prevent illegal mining should go ahead and do it.”

“As for fishes, they are contaminated in those areas, and you need not hide about it. We can provide you with all the information about contaminants in fish. If they don't stop it, they will continue to be there,” he said.

By Citi Newsroom