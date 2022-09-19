Bank of Ghana vehicle impounded over wrongful driving, abuse of siren

The police has impounded a vehicle belonging to the Bank of Ghana (BoG) as part of Citi TV’s War Against Indiscipline (WAI).

This was after the driver of the vehicle was arrested at the Airport bypass for using sirens and driving on the wrong side of the road without a justified course or emergency purpose.

The driver confessed using the siren to beat traffic explaining that the vehicle had developed a fault.

Upon further interrogation by the Police Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) team, the driver could not justify his reason for the misconduct.

The vehicle is currently at the Airport police station with the driver expected to be in court tomorrow, Tuesday, September 20, 2022.

---Citinewsroom