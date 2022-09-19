Be honest to the youths, you never started little as you claim — Lawyer Maurice Ampaw to cheddar

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw, a well-known Ghanaian lawyer and television show host, has advised wealthy men in Ghana not to stop the lies in their personal journeys to fame and success.

According to the lawyer, it appears disgusting and amusing to him when wealthy people like Dr. Osei Kwame Despite, Dr. Daniel McKorley (McDan) Cheddar, and others always claim they started their businesses with as little as GHS20.

Speaking on his "Mmra Ne Abrabo Mu Nsem" show, which airs on Kumasi-based Wontumi TV, the astute legal practitioner advised the successful men in society to tell the youth the truth and stop the lies.

His comments though on a general issue, it come after Ghanaian business mogul, Nana Kwame Bediako, known popularly as Chedda told the youths at a program that he used one plot of land to start his real estate business.

“You didn’t start with anything small. Stop lying to the youth. Recently I heard Cheddar saying something and I was sad.

“Let us be real to the youth. You can’t tell me you started with one plot and now you have companies. Tell the youth the truth,” he said.

He continued, “there are other things you need to tell the youth. The youth should learn from Wontumi who has been telling the youth the truth.”

Ghanaian youths were also encouraged to be productive and to start their own businesses rather than relying solely on government for employment.