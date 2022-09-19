Wife dies while chasing husband over side-chick

The Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps, (FRSC), Cross River State, Maikano Hassan, has confirmed an incident that killed a middle-aged woman in Calabar, yesterday, who was in a hot chase of her husband over his “mistress.”

The Sector Commander, who spoke with Vanguard, yesterday, said the incident was caused by over-speeding.

He said the incident involving a Toyota Highlander, which occurred on Murtala Muhammed Highway in Calabar, claimed the life of the lone female driver who veered off the road into a ditch by the road.

His words: “Though the woman was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, but she was said to have died few minutes later due to the injury sustained from the incident.”

Vanguard gathered that the woman was said to be in pursuit of her husband, who was alleged to be with a “side chick” in his car when she lost control of her vehicle, killing herself in the process.

A source who didn't want her name in print told Vanguard that the woman sighted her husband leaving SPAR shopping mall in the company of another female when she tried to block her husband's car with the Toyota Highlander she was driving in.

The source said: “Her husband was said to have manoeuvred his vehicle out of the attempted blockade then took the Murtala Muhammed highway, with his wife in serious pursuit.

“In a bid to outrun her husband, she lost control of the speeding vehicle, veered off the road and slammed the vehicle on a tree, damaging the vehicle beyond repairs and also killing herself,” the source revealed.”