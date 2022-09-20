'Be like a sheep and not a goat who doesn't heed guidance' — Rev. Biney to Christians

Rev. Patrick Biney of the Sarpeiman-based Crystal Grace Chapel International told his congregation: "The Almighty God is always ready to elevate those who stick to his instructions and directions in life."

Many Christians around the world have always looked forward to a moment in life where they will be counted among the great persons in life.

But doing what is expected of them in the sense of abiding by the wills and directives given to them by their maker, in most cases, turns out to be a big problem.

In a sermon introduced as a theme ahead of the church’s anniversary on September 29 to October 2, the "Divine Shift," the celebrated preacher explains how divinity shifts and lands in one's life. He said it only does when Christians wait patiently and willingly for it.

As Christians prepare to receive the grace of their Lord and maker, the prophet added in his sermon on September 18 that Christians must be focused on their worship journey.

Rev. Biney further reminded Christians to "be like a sheep and not a goat who doesn't heed guidance. Prefer the sheep because even Jesus was labelled as the lamb of God because of his humility."

Christians were told to see hard times as periods of learning and something that, after successful endurance, will leave them with a greater sense of maturity and also see it as an indication of a closeness to their success.

He adds, "Also be mindful that in situations where you feel lonely and weak, you won't talk to just anybody. In fact, be selective about whom you talk to because the same person can contribute to your downfall and deceive you into choosing a path that will make you turn your back on God and finally miss the divine shift you have been yearning for so long in your life."

According to the celebrated preacher, doing so has the added benefit of blocking backstabbers and facilitating personal growth. “This paves the way for the covenant-keeping God to fulfil his promises in your life,” he stressed.

Summing up his sermon, picked from Deuteronomy 6:1 upwards, John 10:27, Psalm 75:6-7, and Josuah 1:7, he reiterated that Christians must at all times believe and do the bidings of God for them to be successful in their endeavours.

Meanwhile, the church has slated Thursday, Friday, and Sunday, September 29, 30, and October 2, respectively, for their anniversary program.