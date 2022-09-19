Wa: Police confirm arrest of a suspect connected with murder case

The Ghana Police Service has stepped up investigations into murder cases in Wa in the Upper West Region.

The special purpose police intelligence and investigation teams working with members of the community on Sunday, September 18, discovered a body in a shallow grave at Bamahu, a suburb of Wa.

The body was later identified by family members of the deceased as Seidu Baga who was reported missing on 16th September 16.

The body was subsequently exhumed and conveyed to the Regional Hospital, Wa for autopsy and investigation.

This evening, the Police in an update has disclosed that it has arrested one person in connection with the murder case.

“The Police have arrested one person believed to be the prime suspect behind the Wa murder case.

“Suspect Kankani Adongo, was arrested on 19th September, 2022 at Bamahu, a suburb of Wa after extensive collaboration between the Police and community search parties,” part of a Police statement has disclosed.

The police further added that the suspect is in custody and will be arraigned before the court to face justice.

Amid fears that there is a serial killer who has targeted private security guards, the Minister of Interior, Hon. Ambrose Dery and the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare have visited Wa today.

There is currently a heavy security presence in Wa following the kidnapping and killings of private security guards in the last nine months.