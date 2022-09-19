GJA President explores opportunities for exchange programmes with Hungary

19.09.2022 LISTEN

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) is exploring opportunities for exchange programmes with Hungary for members to enhance professionalism.

This followed a meeting held at the Hungarian Embassy in Accra between Mr Albert Dwumfour, President of GJA and his executives and Tamas Endre Feher, the Hungarian Ambassador to Ghana.

Mr. Dwumfour and Mr. Feher discussed issues of mutual benefit to the GJA and the Embassy.

The GJA President spoke about the importance of sustaining Ghana’s media environment and keeping it vibrant so that all voices would be heard for an inclusive society.

“GJA is in partnership with other diplomats to ensure an environment that is conducive for international relations and there is a need for a vibrant media that will promote that cordiality,” he said.

Mr. Dwumfour used the occasion to invite the Hungarian Ambassador to the 26th GJA Awards Ceremony slated for November 12, 202, at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra.

Mr. Feher promised to support the 26th GJA Awards and spoke on how the Russian-Ukraine War had impacted heavily on economies, including that of Hungary.

“The Russia-Ukraine War impacted negatively on countries, and it has created a critical situation for our economies, raising prices and it has taken a toll on economies, including Hungary,” he said.

Mr. Feher said 100 Scholarships were made available to the Ghanaian Government every year for Ghanaians to study in Hungary.