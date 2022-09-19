ModernGhana logo
NPA, security agencies raid illegal cylinder refurbishing facility; seven persons arrested

NPA, security agencies raid illegal cylinder refurbishing facility; seven persons arrested
The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) in collaboration with the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) and Ghana Police have raided an illegal cylinder refurbishing facility at Makola, Accra.

Some seven suspects have been arrested.

The suspects, who were arrested following a tip-off, were engaged in refurbishing damaged cylinders and re-introducing them into the market.

Three trucks of ceased cylinders ranging from 5kg to 14.5kg, wielding tools, cutting, grinding tools, paints and accessories were retrieved from them during the operation last Friday.

Briefing the media, the Director of Gas at NPA, Mrs Akua Ntiwaa Kwakye said “upon the Authority’s investigations, we found out that the suspects were operating at this yard without permit and certification from the appropriate Authorities."

“It is obvious they are compromising on quality for their parochial interest at the detriment of the unsuspecting consumers of gas,” she added.

She noted that these refurbished cylinders are part of the major causes of fire outbreaks at marketplaces, workplaces and homes.

Mrs Ntiwaa noted that the Authority’s intervention was critical because the country keeps recording several domestic fires, which had claimed lives and properties, adding that, it was imperative for all and sundry to condemn these negative acts.

Mr. M. A. Korsah, Assistant Director of Safety at Ghana National Fire Service urged all consumers of LPG to be on the lookout for some of these substandard cylinders that have been reintroduced into the system.

