The economy will be better when Akufo-Addo appoints a true prophet as his advisor — Prophet Kofi Oduro

The founder and head of the Alabaster International Ministry, Prophet Kofi Oduro, has offered advice to the government.

The vocal prophet revealed that until H.E Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo, the President of the Republic, appoints a genuine prophet of God as his advisor, the economy will remain the same.

In a sermon delivered at his church on September 18, he advised Ghanaians not to waste their time believing that the NPP government can solve the country's economic problems.

“I warn the Ghanaian people to quit waiting for President Akufo-Addo to perform sudden miracles and wonders to help transform or put an end to the economic misery and crisis that have taken over the Ghanaian economy. Government officials can only ensure that everything is kept in order.

“And this situation can come to pass when a righteous man of God is appointed to give advice sent to him by God to the President. If not, this government will fail woefully in every aspect of the work that they do. Not just up to a year, but it will occur until the end of a new election in the country, Ghana,” he said.

Following the 'Godly proposal', he told President Akufo-Addo to respectfully resign from if he won't to his advice because his government has no chance of succeeding and overturning their failure.

“If I were president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, I would have resigned and gone home safely."

He adds “if we are thinking that Akuffo Addo and his government are not performing, then from now until the next elections, they will fail a bigger time. They can’t stand the wind which is blowing. They have no clue. If I were the president, I would have resigned and gone to my home town. What is coming can only be handled by a person who knows their God.”