C/R: 40-year-old man takes his own life over marital issues

A man has taken his own life at Assin Kyinaso in the Assin South District of the Central Region.

Identified as Nana Sammy, the man who is a trader has according to information gathered taken his life by drinking poison.

It is understood that the man and his wife recently had misunderstandings that affected their marriage.

After persistently denying his husband sex, the wife per the information gathered packed her things and left the house with their children.

Due to broken heart, the deceased is said to have drunk weedicide.

He was discovered by his brother in a pool of vomit one morning. When asked what happened, Nana Sammy confessed to his brother that he has taken poison to end his agony.

The brother, Mr. Gyamfi rushed the deceased to the Abura Dunkwa Government Hospital.

Unfortunately, it was too late as the broken-hearted man died shortly after.

Medical officers are yet to conduct an autopsy to confirm whether indeed it was the poison that killed him.

Meanwhile, the case has been reported to the Abura Dunkwa Police for investigation.