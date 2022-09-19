Otumfuo speaks to King Charles over his inability to attend the late Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has spoken to King Charles III to explain his inability to attend the late Queen Elizabeth II's State Funeral in London today.

The Asante Monarch, who presides over about 70 paramount chiefs across the country, was officially invited to the solemn occasion by King Charles III.

However, according to Opemsuo FM, a radio station of the Manhyia Palace, “His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene, will not be able to attend the events marking the State Funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II”.

Phone Discussions

According to credible sources, the two monarchs, reportedly, talked on phone over the weekend, where Otumfuo consoled the new Head of the Commonwealth over his unfortunate loss.

Otumfuo, who is now in South Africa for short holidays, explained the reasons for his inability to grace the Queen's State Funeral to the newly crowned British Monarch.

The Asante King's reason for being absent at the funeral, which has not been made public yet, was said to have been accepted by King Charles III during their discussions.

Manhyia, Buckingham Palace Relations

The Manhyia Palace in Kumasi and the Buckingham Palace in London have been enjoying close and cordial relations for so many years.

For instance, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II once visited the Buckingham Palace to meet and talk with the late Queen Elizabeth II, whose funeral is taking place in London today.

Also, other top officials and royals of the Buckingham Palace, including the newly crowned King Charles III, have visited Otumfuo in the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi before.

In this regard, the decision of the Buckingham Palace to officially invite the Asantehene to the Queen's State Funeral in London today was therefore not a surprise to many.

But due to some unknown circumstances, the Asantehene could not join the royal family of the United Kingdom (UK) to mourn the departed Queen, who died at age 96.

About 500 World Leaders will be attending the funeral of the late Queen.

From Africa, President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, and President of Gabon, Ali Bongo will be attending.

From Ghana, President Akufo-Addo and his wife, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo will be attending in addition to four high profile representatives.

