Regional DASA visits Zung-lana's palace, calls for support

The Regional Chief and Executives of the Dagbon Students Association (DASA) has over the weekend paid a royal visit to the Chief of Zung who doubles as the Northern Region representative of the National Council of State, Naa Rtd Col. Mahamud Tahiru at his Kulaa palace.

The courtesy call is part of the Association's aim to visit paramount and divisional chiefs in Dagbon and other eminent individuals in the country.

The regional secretary of the Association, Mr. Sule Iddrisu thanked the chief and his elders for the warm reception and seek the palace's blessings for the guidance and betterment of the Students Association.

The Regional DASA Chief, Naa Bawa on his part expressed dissatisfaction about the disregard of Dagbon culture and traditions among the youth, which he said, affects them in their formal education.

He advised students in Dagbon to unite and move in one direction by changing the current status quo in the traditional area through formal education and skills work.

“Am tasking all Dagbon students to love each other, this would help them to get to where we are aiming at”.

Naa Bawa used the opportunity to appeal to chiefs, government appointees, lawmakers and persons who matter to make it a duty to support the Association in its activities.

Zung-lana Rtd Col Mahamud Tahiru demonstrated his appreciation for the visit and urged the leadership of the Association to continue to engage all Chiefs in Dagbon.

“Also take your education serious, this would help in lighting Dagbon, so that no one can use you and your colleagues to cause violence, vigilantism, scamming and other unacceptable behaviors in our societies”.

He encouraged the Ghanaian youth to venture into farming, instead of writing letters for none existing white color jobs.

He further assured the Association of his unflinching support when the need arise.