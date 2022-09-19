She was the commonwealth, such a diplomat – Mahama salutes Queen Elizabeth in farewell message

Former Ghana President, John Dramani Mahama has signed the Book of Condolence opened in memory of British monarch, Her Royal Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Queen Elizabeth II, the UK’s longest-serving monarch, died at Balmoral at age 96.

She died peacefully on Thursday, September 8, at her Scottish estate, where she had spent much of the summer.

After several days of mourning where the Queen was laid in state, her funeral is taking place today, Monday, September 19.

Earlier this morning, former President John Dramni Mahama was at the British High Commission in Ghana where he signed the Book of Condolence opened in the name of the British monarch.

In a Tweet, the leader of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) described Queen Elizabeth II as someone with a good sense of humour and clarity of thought.

While joining the rest of the world to salute the Queen, Mahama stresses that she was a very great woman.

“An era has come to an end. The world salutes a very great woman. She was the commonwealth; such a diplomat, who took it upon herself to bring diverse nations together. Her visits to Ghana in 1961 and 1999 are perfect examples.

“I recall my visit to the Buckingham Palace in 2014 with my wife, Lordina, and our interaction. One is struck by her dignity and grace. She had a good sense of humour and clarity of thought. Fare thee well, Queen Elizabeth,” Mahama has said in a post on Facebook.

Queen Elizabeth II prior to her demise, reigned for 70 years.