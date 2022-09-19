NPP government will continue to share national cake equally — Gomoa Central MP

His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo-led NPP Government will continue to share the National Cake equally through infrastructure development and provision of the needed resources towards National Development, Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Hon. Naana Eyiah has said.

Commissioning two (2) health facilities at Gomoa Mangoase and Kwameadwer last Friday, the Member of Parliament who is also the Deputy Minister for Interior noted people in her constituency ought to have quality healthcare delivery thus the construction of the edifice to serve them.

"We thank his Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana for bathing Gomoa Central with development in every sector of the economy in education, health, agriculture and other areas that have improved economic growth and development.

"It is worthy to note that these facilities are going to ease people the stress of traveling distances to access healthcare especially during odd hours.

"What I pray for is for the people to collaboration with the Ghana Health Service to carry out a culture of maintenance to sustain the lifespan of the facilities," he stated.

Gomoa Central District Chief Executive Hon Benjamin Kojo Otoo disclosed that the health centers have been placed at strategic places to benefit communities nearby.

He indicated that the Gomoa Mangoase Health facility will serve Gomoa Osamkrom and Brofoyedur adding it was a relief to the people who had to travel to Gomoa Ekwamkrom, Abaasa, Agona Swedru or even to Winneba before accessing health care.

"The Kwameadwer CHPS Compound will serve over eighteen (18) communities in the enclave to reduce the burden of transporting relatives to Gomoa Obuasi and other places for medical attention.

"Interestingly, every health facility in the Gomoa Central District is fully equipped with medical logistics to enable it operate efficiently and has professional health workers as well. I would like to urge people in these operational areas to give a working relationship with health workers to enable them work with peace of mind.

"These facilities were funded by the Gomoa Central District Assembly in collaboration with our Member of Parliament through the District Assembly Common Fund and Internally Generating Fund (IGF), we expect value for money from the Ghana Health Service by providing better services to the people."

Nana Okofo Ogyefo Amoakoh II, Chief of Mangoase, Nana Esoun Abonyi Kwataa II, Chief of Gomoa Brofoyedur and Nana Atta Kwesi Nkum Adontenhene of Gomoa Osamkrom thanked the Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Hon. Naana Eyiah and the DCE, Hon. Benjamin Kojo Otoo for the edifice.

They pledged to work hand in hand with the Ghana Health Service to discharge their duties effectively and efficiently.

Assembly Member for Osamkrom, Mangoase, Brofoyedur, Electoral Area, Hon. Frederick Dadzie popularly known as 'Oxygen' expressed his appreciation to Hon. Naana Eyiah, DCE, Hon. Benjamin Kojo Otoo as well as President Akufo Addo for making him proud with the provision of social amenities.

"Am proud to be Assembly Member for these communities, apart from enjoying cordial relationship with the Chiefs and people, the MP and the DCE have been a God-sent to me.

"Today under my tenure of office as Assembly Member, Osamkrom Mangoase Brofoyedur can boast of electricity and water extension, Security Street Bulbs, empowerment facilities to improve farming and other economic related growth and development among others. I will continue to be grateful to these greatest leaders of our time.

"We are solidly rallying behind the NPP Government to fully implement its programmes and initiatives aimed at poverty eradication in my Electoral Area," the Assemblymember emphasized.

The Gomoa Central District Director of the Ghana Health Service, Mr George Bempah who received the keys to the facilities thanked the MP and the DCE for easing the workload of staff and assured of quality service to the people.

He encouraged them to take advantage of the facilities aimed at improving their health status.

Similarly, the Gomoa Central Member of Parliament accompanied by her District Chief Executive cut the sod for the construction of a District Police Station at Gomoa Obuasi to detach the District from Agona Swedru District Command.

Earlier in the morning, Hon. Naana Eyiah donated 2,000 mathematical sets to the Gomoa Central District Directorate of the Ghana Education Service to be distributed to final year students in both public and private schools about to write their 2022 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).