Wa: Police exhume body of missing security guard from a shallow grave

The Ghana Police Service has provided an update on the situation in the Wa Municipality and its environs amid tension.

In a statement issued on Monday morning, the Police have confirmed that it has uncovered the body of a resident killed and buried in a shallow grave.

The deceased is suspected to be the security guard who was reported missing last week.

“The special purpose police intelligence and investigation teams working with members of the community on 18th September 2022 discovered a body in a shallow grave at Bamahu, a suburb of Wa.

“The body was later identified by family members of the deceased as Seidu Baga who was reported missing on 16th September 2022.

“The body was subsequently exhumed and conveyed to the Regional Hospital, Wa for autopsy and investigation,” an update from the Ghana Police Service has said.

Meanwhile, the police say it is providing clinical psychologists to offer psycho-social support to the family.

The security service has also assured residents of the Wa Municipality and its environs that the special intelligence and investigation teams will continue to work around the clock with assistance from the affected communities to bring the perpetrators to face justice.

In that regard, operations and combat teams have also been deployed to the area to ensure the safety and security of residents following several strange killings.