Empress Gifty enstooled Chief Ugo Nma by Igbo Community in Ghana

The Igbo Community in Ghana led by their King has enstooled Ghanaian multiple award-winning gospel singer Empress Gifty as Chief.

At the ceremony at the Afua Sutherland Children’s Park in Accra, His Royal Majesty, Eze Dr.Amb.Chukwudi Ihenetu, Nigerian King of the Igbo Community in Ghana conferred on her Chief Ugo Nma, with a beautiful eagle.

Empress Gifty's new title denotes ambition, independence, strength, reliability, determination and professionalism

The ceremony also commemorated the New Yam Festival and 10th anniversary of the Igbo throne in Ghana.

Empress Gifty expressed her commitment to the people of Igbo descent in Ghana and beyond after the coronation.

Watch the video below: