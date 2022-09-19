38th National Farmers’ Day to take place in Eastern Region

The Ministries of Food and Agriculture and Fisheries and Aquaculture Development have launched the 38th edition of the National Farmers’ Day celebration.

This year’s celebration will be held in the Eastern Region and will be marked with a National Agricultural Fair from Tuesday, 29th November 2022 to Friday 2nd December 2022 with the theme Accelerating Agricultural Development Through Value Addition.

Launching the ceremony in Accra on Friday, the Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, said the theme was chosen “because the concept of value addition in agriculture, especially fisheries and aquaculture present a very good opportunity for additional revenue generation, job creation, foreign exchange earnings and effective post-harvest management.

“For instance, in 2021 total fish production stood at 628,617.53 mt estimated at GHS11.04 billion, contributing about 1.04% of GDP and 20.99% of Agriculture GDP. I am sure that, if value addition was included, the value would have been more,” he stated.

On his part, the Eastern Regional Minister, Mr Seth Kwame Acheampong, said agriculture's contribution to Ghana’s GDP continues to remain significant and the employment opportunities that exist in this sector cannot be overemphasized.

He said agriculture cannot, therefore, be left out of the country’s developmental agenda due to the fact human basic survival and progress depend on the produce of agriculture.