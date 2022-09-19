ModernGhana logo
2024 election is a win for NPP but it will be bloody and deadly — Prophet Badu Kobi

The founder and leader of the Ghana-based Glorious Wave Church International, Prophet Babu Kobi, has prophecied about the upcoming 2024 general elections.

According to the prophet, the governing New Patriotic Party will maintain their seat in the presidential election.

This, in the prophet’s sermon delivered on Sunday, September 18, will spark a lot of controversies.

He added that the opposition NDC will not accept the results.

Prophet Kobi further revealed that the aftermath of the elections will be bloody, with lots of lives lost.

"It will be declared in 2024 that the ruling party has won again. And the opposition will say No this time. The opposition will get a lot of support but the NPP will still say that they won't get up" he prophesied

Watch his prophecies in the video below and fast forward to 129th minute.

