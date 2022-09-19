Family waiting for police report on cause of Krachi East MCE’s death

The family of the late Krachi East Municipal Chief Executive, Francis Kofi Okesu, say they are still waiting for the appropriate authorities to come out with the cause of death of their relative.

Speaking to Citi News during the one-week observation of the passing of the MCE, family spokesperson, John Yaw Benyanasen said the family is yet to receive results of the cause of death of Mr. Okesu.

“What the police and the pathologists have told the family is that investigations are still ongoing. The pathologist have given us two weeks because the sample was taken from Kumasi to the office of the Standards Authority and they are not done with their findings. Officially the family has not received any autopsy report from these authorities that are mandated to do so. We are still waiting patiently for them to get back to us”.

“We are waiting for the Ghana Police and Ghana Health Service, to conclude their investigation and furnish the family with a report and then brief the public on the cause of death”.

The family however is entreating the public to “disregard some unethical reportage” until the police and health professionals establish facts surrounding his death.

“The information is distasteful and it's worrisome. Such reportages have affected the family negatively. Had it not been some of these unprofessional reports that were circulated all over, we would have witnessed a different scene here. We want the public to disregard such reports as they are not true”.

According to John Yaw Benyanasen, the family “have asked those media houses to retract and apologize to the family but we are yet to see such things”.

“We called on them to retract the publications else we will petition the National Media Commission, but as we speak we have not seen any retraction so we are waiting to see their actions”.

According to the family, friends, and other colleague MMDCEs in the Oti Region, the death of Francis Okesu is a big blow to the region.

Speaking to Citi News, Minister for Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development, Dan Botwe said, the death of Francis Okesu is a heavy loss for the Oti Region.

He said, despite the loss of the MCE, the party will reorganize and find a better replacement.

“This do happen but the ability to reorganize yourself after the grief is important. The best tribute we can pay to him is to continue the good works he has started and we are able to work so hard and be able to break the 8”.

“The one week observation has gone on very well. The caliber of people here and representatives of all tribal heads show how he is held in high esteem and how important he is to them and it shows how painful the loss is to them”.

Meanwhile, police are yet to conclude on their investigations into the cause of death of the MCE.

—citinewsroom