Creating filth is a sin — Pastor

18.09.2022 LISTEN

The Reverend Daniel Kwasi Ayim, Pastor in charge of the Mount Moriah Congregation of the Presbyterian church has advised Christians to eschew filth making

The creation of filth, he said was a sin, which Christians must endeavor to avoid.

The Rev. Ayim who was preaching on the theme: Beautifying my environment.'expressed concern about the galamsey menace destroying the country’s environment and water bodies and asked for God’s intervention in controlling the menace.

He said: “When God created the earth, He saw that it was good, the trees are good, the water bodies are good and we must not destroy them because of our greed.”

He also bemoaned the filth in market places and sometimes even in churches.

“People even eat and leave filth in the church” he said reminding Christians that the cliche cleanliness is next to godliness is true.

“We must as Christians do our best to maintain a clean environment because it is also pleasing to God”.

