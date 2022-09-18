Repose confidence in the Assemblies to manage their wellbeing – Ashaiman MCE

Mr. Albert Boakye Okyere, Municipal Chief Executive, Ashaiman Municipal Assembly has encouraged residents to continue to repose confidence in the municipal Assembly saying it remained the only government parastatal established to manage the wellbeing of the people at the local government level.

He noted that the Ashaiman Municipal Assembly remains the only institution mandated by law to mobilize revenue from traders and business entities operating within the jurisdiction of the Ashaiman Municipal Assembly so as to bring development to the doorsteps of the people.

The Ashaiman Municipal Chief Executive also advised traders and business operatives to demand for receipts from public officers anytime they pay for any services saying such a move would aid in identifying and arresting non- commissioned individuals who extort money from traders within the municipality.

Mr Okyere stated during the opening of the 2022 Ashaiman Municipal Assembly’s Community Engagement with some key stakeholders which serves as a feedback and reporting mechanism to ensure that the public officials interact with constituents.

The 2022 community engagement in Ashaiman brought together key players in the informal sector to the Ashaiman main market in the Blakpatsona Electoral Area under the jurisdiction of the Ashaiman Municipal Assembly.

Others included traders, truck pushers, drivers, hawkers, and artisans among other informal sector workers.

Mr. Okyere disclosed that there have been several reports of some unscrupulous individuals who extort money from unsuspecting traders within the various trading hubs in the municipality.

He however assured the residents that the security officials have been notified of the criminal activities and strategy mapped up to deal with the perpetrators.

He said the assembly in collaboration with the District Police Command and other security operatives would continue to work to ensure that Ashaiman is safe for all to operate, “Ashaiman cannot be the den of criminals, we will chase them out of our jurisdiction”.

The Ashaiman Municipal Chief Executive assured that most markets in the Ashaiman enclave would receive some facelift to boost investors' interest so as to propel rapid development.

Mrs. Patricia Ayaba, Queenmother Ashaiman main Market, expressed gratitude to the municipal Assembly for engaging them as far as the progress of the district was concerned.

She said the gesture was the first of its kind adding that the municipal assembly must continue to have constant interactions with the stakeholders so as to build a resilient and prosperous trading hub in Ashaiman.