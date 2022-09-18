Ada-East farmers experiencing tremendous increment in far yields

18.09.2022 LISTEN

Farmers in Ada East District are experiencing tremendous increment in farm yields this year due to the improved farming practices and the current weather condition.

Mr. Victor Avah, Ada-East District Director of Agriculture explained the district which produces major crops such as chili pepper, onion, watermelon, okro, tomatoes, onion, carrots, and a lot more.

He explained during interaction with newsmen at Ada as monitored by the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) that the current climate change had positively impacted farming activities in the district and said such weather condition was good for vegetable production.

“This is the best weather you can get for vegetable production, you don’t have to go beyond 27 degrees Celsius, the rain is not heavy, it’s showering, and the weather is cool at night which is the best for vegetable production,” he said.

He admitted that in spite of a few technical challenges that affected the activities of farmers last year that led to decrease in watermelon, and tomatoes yields, steps were taken to deal with and now we are going to experience a great harvest.

Mr. Avah said that, as a result of last year’s technical challenges, most of the farmers were skeptical about producing such crops saying that some farmers, however, took the risk to plant.

He added that the situation had resulted in a shifting system where some communities began planting crops before others which he believed was good, now we have all-year farming and that would increase food production in the district.

“In farming, you have to look at what is happening geographically, it’s the first time they are doing this, and I have encouraged them to do it because we want to see whether we can get a good market,” he stated.

In a related development, Ms. Sarah Dugbakie Pobee, District Chief Executive Officer for Ada East reiterated that the district rolled out a mechanism to boost agricultural production which has contributed to the increased yield this year.

“In our quest to revamp commercial agriculture in the district, and to ensure all year farming, the Assembly positioned itself to be selected for small scale irrigation system which has been constructed at Angorsikpoe,” she indicated.

She added that the irrigation system was hybrid thus, it uses both solar and electricity to meet the needs of the farmers.

Ms. Pobee said the expansion of the irrigation had increased its serving capacity from 50 hectares to 150 hectares of land.

The Ada East DCE said several training sessions had been organized on modern agricultural practices by Ghana Commercial Agriculture (GCAP) to equip the farmers which would go a long way to boost labour productivity and foreign exchange through exportation.

She called on all the farmers in the irrigation catchment area to take advantage of the interventions and engage in all-year farming as that would help in raising incomes and lower food prices and enhance rural livelihood.