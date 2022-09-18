Satan is not the cause of your sicknesses, seek medical solution and stop the prayers – Dr. Brightson

18.09.2022 LISTEN

Dr. Kennedy Brightson, Chairman of the Greater Accra Medical Superintendents group has expressed concern that most people resort to prayers and prayer camps and other sources when faced with some medical challenges only to report to the hospitals when the issue deteriorated.

“Desist from blaming the devil for your sicknesses, and seek healthcare services early to avoid complications. Satan is even tired of being accused of causing common sense diseases that can easily be handled at the hospital,” Dr. Brightson who is also a Medical Superintendent of the Dodowa District Hospital has stated.

Dr. Brightson gave the advice during interaction with newsmen as monitored by the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) at Prampran on the sidelines of a free health screening for residents of Prampram and Lakpleku in the Ningo-Prampram District by the Greater Accra Medical Superintendent group.

Dr. Brightson said it was important for the public especially patients to listen to their health professionals and follow medical instructions carefully.

“Waiting and trying to manage sicknesses in any form or means without attending medical facility till the condition deteriorate meant nothing much could be done to save the situation,” he said.

The Chairman of the Greater Accra Medical Superintendents group explained that the health screening exercise was an initiative by members from 23 public polyclinics and 14 hospitals in the region to give back to society and bring healthcare closer to the people.

He said the team together with support from other health officials provided free consultation for Out Patient Department (OPD) illnesses such as blood pressure, diabetes, malaria, and others.

Other services provided were free laboratory services, ENT and dental services, as well as medications for residents at the three outreach points at Prampram Polyclinic, Lower Prampram Seaside, and within the Lakpleku community near Ningo.

The exercise also saw three minor surgeries being conducted at a newly commissioned theatre at the Prampram Polyclinic, as well as the registration of children aged below 18 years, and adults aged 70 and above unto the National Health Insurance Scheme.

Dr. Brightson said apart from the OPD cases, isolated issues of Burkitis Lymphoma (tumour), gynaecological issues, abdominal masses, infected dog bite, and a giant goitre were also handled.