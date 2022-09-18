Seeing you has boosted my desire to marry from Volta region — Akufo-Addo shows hidden desire

The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo has expressed his hidden desire for women from the Volta Region.

At age 78, the President said he has always been looking forward to an opportunity to walk down the aisle with a Voltarian woman.

During a recent working visit to the region, the President stated during an interview with a female presenter on Ho-based Stone City radio that seeing the female journalist had resurrected his long-held desire to marry a voltarian.

Though the President comments has sent tongues wagging on social media, many believe at age 78, he can still marry a second wife.

“You know my basic position that I’ve taken, and seeing you, of course, it’s heightened it — my determination to marry in the Volta Region. I'm like a suitor who keeps on knocking on the door, looking forward to the day the door will be open. We’ll keep on till the day the door is open,” the President said.