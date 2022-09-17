Ashaiman to benefit from Agenda 111 hospitals

Ashaiman has been selected to benefit from the government’s Agenda 111 hospitals promised by Presidents Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Ado to be built in some selected districts across the country, the Municipal Chief Executive has revealed.

Mr. Albert Boakye Okyere the Municipal Chief Executive noted that Ashaiman has been selected amongst other districts to benefit from the Agenda 111 in view of that the Municipal Assembly has submitted documents on the proposed land to be used for the hospital.

The Ashaiman Municipal Chief Executive during an interaction with the media which was monitored by the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) in Ashaiman revealed that the consultants, contractor, and other stakeholders have visited the proposed site to test the suitability or otherwise of the soil for the hospital project.

The Agenda 111 project includes 101 district hospitals, six regional hospitals in the newly created regions, two specialized hospitals in the middle and northern belts, as well as a regional hospital in the Western Region, and the renovation of the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital.

The objective of the Project was to significantly deepen the delivery of quality healthcare at the district levels, and boost access to healthcare services for all citizens towards ensuring the attainment of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal Three.

According to the government, Agenda 111 presented an unparalleled opportunity to transform the country’s healthcare system.

He said health services were essential in every human settlement adding that the facility when finally, completed would help improve health services in Ashaiman and its adjoining communities.

The Ashaiman MCE added that the Municipal Assembly would continue to assist the existing health facilities within the municipality to administer proper health care to the residents in Ashaiman adding that healthy residents would always ensure a wealthy and developed community.

Mr Okyere noted that the Municipal Assembly has consciously taken steps to identify some gaps in some of the health facilities stressing that the Assembly has built an ultra-modern isolation ward for the Ashaiman polyclinic for proper health services.