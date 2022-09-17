W/R: Sefwi Elubo Chief and brother arrested for illegal mining in bedrooms

The Chief of Sefwi Elubo in the Western Region, Nana Anini Baffour is in Police custody after he was arrested for engaging in illegal mining.

The arrest has been confirmed by an official statement issued by the Ghana Police Service on Saturday, September 17

The statement notes that the Chief was arrested together with his brother Kwadwo Affi.

The arrests were made following a Police investigation of a video circulating on social media showing illegal mining activities in some compound houses of the town.

An investigation has so far discovered dug-out pits from the compound leading to the bedroom of the chief's brother.

Four other deep dug-out pits have also been uncovered by the Police in other houses in the same vicinity.

Meanwhile, the police add that six other suspects are being pursued for engaging in illegal mining activities.

The police further assure that all those involved will be arrested and made to face the law.

Below is a copy of the police statement: