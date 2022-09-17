Gov’t has mainly engaged in rhetoric, wasted money; no commitment to fight galamsey – Suhuyini

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale North, Alhassan Suhuyini says he has not been convinced by the efforts of the government to fight illegal mining known as galamsey in the country.

According to him, all the government has been doing is talking plenty with no proper action or commitment to deal with galamsey menace that havr destroyed water bodies and forest reserves.

“The government was not really committed to the fight against galamsey.

“They have only engaged in rhetoric and waste of money,” Alhassan Suhuyini said while speaking to TV3 on the Key Points programmme on Saturday.

The issue of illegal mining has become topical in the last few weeks following the arrest of Chinese galamsey kingpin Aisha Huang.

The 47-year-old and three others were dragged to court on Thursday and charged for engaging in illegal mining and trading minerals without a valid licence.

She pleaded not guilty to the charges and was remanded into police custody again.

However, on Friday, four fresh charges were preferred against her.

The charges proffered against her include undertaking a mining operation without a license, facilitating the participation of persons engaged in the mining operation, illegal employment of foreign nationals, and entering Ghana while prohibited from entry.

Last Monday, President Akufo-Addo assured that if found guilty, Aisha Huang will be made to face the full force of the law.

“I expect if they are found guilty, that the courts will apply the full vigour of the new amended Act 995, which has increased substantially the punishment for breaches of the law,” President Akufo-Addo said at the Ghana Bar Association conference in Ho.