Police deploy visibility and crime combat teams to beef up security in Wa over strange killings

The Ghana Police Service has taken steps to ensure residents of Wa and its environs in the Upper West Region are protected.

Residents are living in fear following recent strange killings and disappearances of some people in the region.

To address the safety concerns of the people, the Police have now beefed up security in Wa and its surrounding communities.

In a Police statement, it says visibility and crime combat teams have been deployed for the safety of the people.

“The Police Administration wishes to assure the people of the Wa Metropolis and its environs that it has taken cognizance of their security concerns and the Administration has therefore put in place measures to support the Regional Police Command to beef up security to ensure the safety of all persons in the Metropolis.

“In this regard, special purpose investigation and intelligence teams, as well as additional police visibility and crime combat teams, have been deployed to Wa under the leadership of the Director-General of Operations,” a police statement read in parts.

The Police are giving the assurance that it will continue to work towards ensuring the safety and security of all persons across the country.