President Akufo-Addo pays working visit to the Netherlands

President Nana Akufo-Addo has paid a working visit to the Netherlands where he met with various partners and stakeholders contributing to the Ghanaian economy.

On 7th September, 2022, the President visited the Cargill Chocolate facility in Zaanstad, Netherlands where he learnt how cocoa beans obtained from Ghana are processed at the factory. Key among the discussions was how to improve collaboration in the cocoa sector and to enhance processing in Ghana.

The President of Ghana H. E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo- Addo was also welcomed to the World Horticulture Center in Westland where greenhouse farms produce vegetables, fruits and flowers. One of the pillars of the visit was to appraise himself with research and private-public partnerships with the view to improving the yields of smallholder farmers in Ghana by using Dutch technology and training.

Also present on the tour were the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Hon Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Kwaku Afriyie and the CEO of COCOBOD, Mr. Joseph Boahen Aidoo and other government officials.

The officials of the Embassy of Ghana in the Netherlands and a delegation from the Dutch Embassy in Ghana lead by Ambassador Jeroen Verheul were also present during the tour.